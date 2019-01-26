John Mozeliak on Andrew Miller’s selflessness
Video Details
Closer or setup man, John Mozeliak says a big thing he liked about Andrew Miller was he has "no ego." He just wants to compete at a high level.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618