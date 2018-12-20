Travis Ford says press defense ‘turned the game around’ for SLU against NC Central

Travis Ford says upping the defensive intensity was the key for the Billikens in their win over North Carolina Central: "We looked like a team, for 30 minutes, that has been in finals for a week-and-a-half and was in a battle three days ago. ... I don't think there's any question our press turned the game around."

