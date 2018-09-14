José Martínez says Cardinals ‘sent a message’ to Dodgers in ninth inning
Video Details
José Martínez on the Cardinals making Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen throw 29 pitches in the ninth: "I think that sent a message to them."
