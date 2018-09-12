WATCH: Adam Wainwright shares Cardinals’ salsa with Vladimir Tarasenko
Video Details
Adam Wainwright delivered the St. Louis Cardinals' salsa to Vladimir Tarasenko just in time for St. Louis Blues season.
