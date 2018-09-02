Patrick Maroon: ‘I’m glad I’m home and I’m playing for my hometown’
Patrick Maroon says his first home opener in his hometown will be one to remember: “I’ve thought about it a lot. I think it’s going to be very special. It’ll probably be a little emotional — I’m a little nervous walking out of that tunnel.”
