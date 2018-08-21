Shildt on Cecil: ‘He’s just in a good spot about how he’s attacking things’
Video Details
Brett Cecil came through in a clutch moment for the Cardinals on Monday against the Dodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices