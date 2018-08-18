Matt Carpenter on his salsa consumption: ‘I’m easily putting down one Mason jar a day’
Making all this salsa is keeping Matt Carpenter busy: “I’m all in on the salsa. I’ve got to make this every day. I’ve got to make it on the road. I’ve got to make it before we go on the road. … On Saturday night, if we’re leaving Sunday after the game, I’ll make a huge batch.”
