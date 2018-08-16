Harrison Bader: ‘I’m just reacting and taking what they’re giving me’ at the plate
Harrison Bader after Erica Weston asks if robbing Bryce Harper with a catch at a 55-percent catch probability was extra gratifying: "It was only 55 percent, really? I've gotta check the math on that."
