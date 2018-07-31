Poncedeleon on sudden bullpen call: ‘Never had to do that before’
Daniel Poncedeleon was caught a bit off guard from the sudden bullpen call to replace Carlos Martínez: "I was just starting my warm-up... Never had to do that before... I should have probably taken a little longer in my warm-up before the game."
