[MUSIC PLAYING] REPORTER: It's born in Chicago, so it's fitting that we might talk about food. Right? Matt Carpenter, of course, has been hotter than a ghost pepper. And he may have his secret salsa to thank for that. He's homered in six straight games, following Friday's historic performance.

And it might be because of his homemade salsa that he brought with him from home. He posted on social media about sticking with his pre-game meals, since, you know, it seemed to be working and paying off. And now his teammates are requesting his homemade salsa as well. But that specific salsa came courtesy of one of his teammates.

- I've been making salsa for a while. I've been into it for, you know, five to seven years. Just this year, while I was on the road, Adam was on the DL. He surprised me and built a garden in my backyard. As we all know, he's big into gardening. And yeah, I've been making salsa out of it for like the last month.

Well, I took a jar of it on the road with me this trip. And it's been fairing pretty well.

- Two days ago, we were in the lobby. I was having breakfast with my fiance. And I look over at Carp, and he's about to get his food. And I look at the table, and he's got a jar of salsa. And it's not like the restaurant gave him that jar of salsa.

So I said, hey, where's that from? He's like, actually, it's from home. Do you want to try it? So of course, I tried it. I put it on my eggs, and I thought it was delicious.

But with everything going on with Carp and how well he's playing this streak, we know what it is now. It's his little special tang in this salsa.