Mike Matheny: ‘We know that you’re going to have games that don’t look the way you want to’

Video Details

Mike Matheny when asked what he'd say to the fans after the Cardinals' loss to the Reds: "We come out and play every day like it's the last one we're going to play. ... We know that we're going to go on a run where we're going to play really good baseball on a consistent basis."

