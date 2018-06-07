Cards OF Harrison Bader is quite the fashion maven
Video Details
Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter like to bust his chops about it, but Harrison Bader takes pride in his fashion choices. "After they get over the initial shock ... they say, 'You actually do look pretty good.'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices