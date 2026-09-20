National Football League

National Football League Commanders vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: CeeDee Lamb Puts The Cowboys Ahead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

A classic NFC East rivalry will be renewed on America's Game of the Week, and both the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are each seeking to avoid 0-2 starts.

Both the Commanders and Cowboys lost to other NFC East foes in Week 1. Washington fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter, while Dallas' defense was dominated in a loss to the New York Giants.

Now, the Commanders and Cowboys enter Sunday going head-to-head in a possible must-win game. Who'll avoid an 0-2 start? Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on the call for the game on FOX, and you can follow the action here with live updates and highlights.

share