National Football League
Commanders vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: CeeDee Lamb Puts The Cowboys Ahead
National Football League

Commanders vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: CeeDee Lamb Puts The Cowboys Ahead

Updated: Sep 20, 2026 - 4:40 PM ET

A classic NFC East rivalry will be renewed on America's Game of the Week, and both the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are each seeking to avoid 0-2 starts.

Both the Commanders and Cowboys lost to other NFC East foes in Week 1. Washington fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter, while Dallas' defense was dominated in a loss to the New York Giants. 

Now, the Commanders and Cowboys enter Sunday going head-to-head in a possible must-win game. Who'll avoid an 0-2 start? Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on the call for the game on FOX, and you can follow the action here with live updates and highlights. 

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3:55p ET

Live Scoreboard:

4:32p ET

Cowboys On The Board First

4:02p ET

Full Inactives

Live Coverage for this began on 3:56p ET
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