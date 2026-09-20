3:55p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Commanders vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: CeeDee Lamb Puts The Cowboys Ahead
Updated: Sep 20, 2026 - 4:40 PM ET
A classic NFC East rivalry will be renewed on America's Game of the Week, and both the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are each seeking to avoid 0-2 starts.
Both the Commanders and Cowboys lost to other NFC East foes in Week 1. Washington fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter, while Dallas' defense was dominated in a loss to the New York Giants.
Now, the Commanders and Cowboys enter Sunday going head-to-head in a possible must-win game. Who'll avoid an 0-2 start? Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on the call for the game on FOX, and you can follow the action here with live updates and highlights.
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4:32p ET
Cowboys On The Board First
4:02p ET
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Live Coverage for this began on 3:56p ET
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