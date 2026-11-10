10:05a ET
National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Trade Deadline Live Updates, Tracker, Rumors: Cowboys Plotting?
Updated: Nov 10, 2026 - 10:06 AM ET
In just a matter of hours, it'll be time for all 32 NFL teams to put their pencils down!
NFL trade deadline day has arrived. While we expect several deals to take place on Tuesday, the lead-up to this year's trade deadline has arguably been unmatched. We've seen a handful of Pro Bowl-caliber players already get moved, with the Jacksonville Jaguars making a pair of the biggest splashes this trade deadline season on Monday.
Will anyone make similar moves? Here are all the latest trades and rumors around the league ahead of Tuesday's deadline, which is at 4 p.m. ET.
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10:00a ET
Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys' Plans
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