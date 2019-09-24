Gordon, Salvy on Yost’s retirement
Two long-time Kansas City Royals say they'll certainly miss Ned Yost: Alex Gordon: "He turned my career around." Salvador Perez: "It's hard. Everyone's going to feel weird, especially me. I was with him all my career."
