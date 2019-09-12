Most impressive for Yost: Speier’s key strikeout with bases loaded
Ned Yost liked a lot from the Royals' win over the White Sox, not the least of which was Gabe Speier coming in with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth and striking out Leury Garcia.
