McBroom on playing in Kansas City: ‘It feels like home already’
The Royals are 2-0 since Ryan McBroom joined the team, and he likes what he's seeing: "It's a young group of guys that come in every single day, get to work, have fun with it and grind. That's what baseball's all about."
