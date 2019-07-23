Jeff Francoeur reflects on his tenure with the Royals
Former Royals outfielder and current Braves broadcaster Jeff Francoeur on the player Alex Gordon has become: "What I love now more than anything is the fact that hopefully he gets the chance to retire a Kansas City Royal. ... There's not a better guy to represent your team or your city than a guy like Alex Gordon."
