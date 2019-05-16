Edinson Vólquez on Yordano Ventura: ‘He was like a younger brother for me’

Edinson Vólquez on losing his father during the 2015 World Series, capping off a season in which several Royals players lost parents: "It was a really hard time for our team, but at the same time, whatever happened to a guy on our team put the team a little bit together."

