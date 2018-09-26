Yost on pulling Skoglund after a long rain delay
Video Details
Ned Yost on taking Eric Skoglund out after a fifty-six minute rain delay: "I'm not going to push that kid out there when he spent half the year on the DL."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices