Billy Butler reflects on Royals’ memories
Video Details
Billy Butler is back in Kansas City for his first game as a spectator, but the question on everyone's mind: Could he go deep? Butler: "I feel like I could, I'd say more along the lines I'd hit a double."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices