Kansas State’s Dean Wade tosses first pitch at Royals game
Video Details
Kansas State basketball player Dean Wade showcased another athletic ability, but his battery mate couldn't catch the first pitch. Wade: "He told me to lob it in there because he wasn't sure he was going to catch it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices