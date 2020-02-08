Tyler Moore and Jack Donovan on Basketball Day Indiana in Kokomo
Mayor Tyler Moore on the significance of basketball in Kokomo: "It's one of our foundations." FSI GM Jack Donovan on Basketball Day Indiana: "The enthusiasm in Kokomo has been great."
