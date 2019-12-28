Ask the Pacers: Pick your 3-on-3 Dream Team
Video Details
We asked the Pacers: If you could play on any 3-on-3 Dream Team, who would be your teammates? MJ, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq were just a few common answers but Domantas Sabonis had other ideas: "Me, my dad and Vic... It's perfect."
