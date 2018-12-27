Terre Haute South hosts Wabash Valley Classic
Video Details
Katie Hargitt visits Terre Haute South's First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, an event that Sullivan coach Jeff Moore calls "the best high school basketball tournament in the state of Indiana."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618