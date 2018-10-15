Rapid Fire with Quinn Buckner on the Pacers
Video Details
From the Indiana newcomer who'll have the greatest impact to the over/under on smothered chickens, Quinn Buckner offers rapid-fire predictions on this year's Pacers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices