Highlights U.S. Senior Open, Round 4: Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and David Toms
Highlights U.S. Senior Open, Round 4: Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and David Toms. Stricker won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open at 19-under par.
