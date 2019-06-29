Steve Stricker leads the field at the 2019 U.S. Senior Open after shooting a second round 64
Steve Stricker leads the field at the 2019 U.S. Senior Open after shooting a second round 64. Stricker currently has a two-shot lead over Jerry Kelly.
