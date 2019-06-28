2019 U.S. Senior Open Highlights Day 2: Jerry Kelly, Rocco Mediate, Steve Stricker & more

Video Details

Check out highlights from day 2 of the U.S. Senior Open featuring Jerry Kelly, Rocco Mediate, Marco Dawson, Chris Dimarco, Bernhard Langer, Paul Lawrie, Steve Stricker, Joe Durant and Gary Nicklaus.

More Videos »