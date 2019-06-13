Dustin Johnson nearly holes his 2nd shot at the 9th in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open sponsored by Lexus
Video Details
Dustin Johnson's 2nd shot at the 9th in the opening round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Johnson shot an even 71 in the first round.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618