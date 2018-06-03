Ariya Jutanugarn talks with Shane Bacon after winning US Women’s Open in dramatic fashion
Video Details
Ariya Jutanugarn talks with Shane Bacon after winning the 2018 US Women's Open in a 4 hole playoff against Hyo Joo Kim.
