Paul Azinger and Juli Inkster break down Hyo Joo Kim’s furious rally to force a playoff
Video Details
Paul Azinger and Juli Inkster join Joe Buck to discuss Hyo Joo Kim's rally on the back nine to force a two hole playoff with Ariya Jutanugarn.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices