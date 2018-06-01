Juli Inkster and Brad Faxon analyze the first day of action in the 2018 US Women’s Open
Video Details
Juli Inkster and Brad Faxon join Shane Bacon to break down the action from Day 1 of the US Women's Open.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices