Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Brandon Wu
- Brandon Wu
- Chandler Eaton
- Cleveland Indians
- Detroit Tigers
- golf
- Jake Bauers
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- MLB
- PGA
- USGA
- Viktor Hovland
- Viktor Hovland
-
Led by Stanford standout Brandon Wu, who shot 2-under-par 140 through 36 holes, four amateurs made the cut in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. Joining Wu were reigning U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland, reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen and Duke's Chandler Eaton.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618