Led by Stanford standout Brandon Wu, who shot 2-under-par 140 through 36 holes, four amateurs made the cut in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. Joining Wu were reigning U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland, reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen and Duke's Chandler Eaton.