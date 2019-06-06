Video Details

It's fitting that a man with the last name Kite so deftly navigating Pebble Beach's unforgiving winds in the 1992 U.S. Open Championship. Tom Kite hit one of the most memorable shots on one of the most memorable holes in golf -- No. 7 at Pebble Beach -- to win his only major championship title. He talks about that shot and the week that was in 1992 during this episode of "My U.S. Open," in partnership with Rolex.