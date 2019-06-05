Video Details

"What can you say?!" The famous words spoken on air in reaction to Tom Watson's chip-on on 17 during the 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links that propelled him to victory over Jack Nicklaus. Well, in this episode of "My U.S. Open," Watson, an eight-time major champion, has plenty to say about his memorable performance in 1982. In partnership with Rolex.