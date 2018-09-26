- The victory at Charlotte was just another mountaintop experience.

- I was pretty sure I wouldn't ever win it. I was 29 years old. I was an old man in that league.

- You could win any event, but it's a little different winning that event. You're validated as a champion. I think that was my basis of my career that, you know, steered me towards being a professional golfer.

VINNY GILES: Yeah, it was the greatest win I've ever had in golf. You think you've done something pretty special, buy you go back to work on Monday.

BILL SHEAN JR: For somebody who hadn't played competitive golf, that was way beyond anything I'd ever dreamed of. So it was special.

[MUSIC PLAYING]