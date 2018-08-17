[MUSIC PLAYING] JACK NICKLAUS: 17 gives you a hard time. Easy to make four or five there. When I came there in '72, I believe I had a two shot lead. And at 219 yards, a bit on the left, but it was the right side of the left side, which meant if you hit the ball in the right section of the green, you're certain four. Because there's no way you could get the ball anywhere near it. If you hit it in the front bunker, OK, you can make a planned bunker shot. Obviously, if you hit it left, you're in the ocean.

So I had the wind in my face and left to right. I wasn't sure I could get a one iron there. But I flushed it, and I carried the bunker. It hit the pin and bounced down like that. I make two, which gave me a three shot lead and allowed me to play the 18th hole anyway I wanted to play it.

And I think 18's a better hole than 17, but I think 17 is more dangerous for, generally speaking, its place in the round.