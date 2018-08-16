[MUSIC PLAYING] - It's the pinnacle of amateur golf. You can strive to play in the US Amateur.

- Those are the tournaments I used to build my amateur schedule around.

- It's the most difficult championship to win in the world.

- There's going to be a lot of spectators.

- Allowing the galleries to go right behind you, literally ten feet behind you, in the fairway was fun because it kind of reminded me of some of the pictures from the old days.

- If you've been fortunate enough, like myself, to get to the end, you know how gratifying it is.

- I got lucky enough to capture that victory.

- I've won as a professional. And I'm still identified as a US Amateur champion.

- Something like that, where it kind of always sticks with you as US Amateur Champion, is always something that I'll be incredibly proud of.

- Some of those names on that trophy, it's pretty cool to have my name next to them.

- Mr. Bob Jones, and Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger three times in row, I mean, these names are unbelievable.