JACK NICKLAUS: Well, we were all even coming to the 18th hole, so I had a 9-iron, and I put it in about eight feet short of the hole, and then I holed the putt. It's probably the biggest putt and the most important putt I ever made in my life, and it just proved to me that I could do that. And it put in my head that when I got under pressure, when I got down to the end, I can do it.

Then in 1960, I beat Phil Rodgers in the third round. I was so pumped up from beating Phil in the morning that, you know, here comes along Charles [INAUDIBLE]. I didn't play great in the afternoon, and all of a sudden, boom, I'm out of the tournament. And then I won again in '61, so I had one bad match in three years that I lost, but that could happen very easily.

Pebble Beach is a pretty special place to me, but when you win the US Amateur at a place, you're going to develop a love affair with it.