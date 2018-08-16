None
JACK NICKLAUS: Well, we were all even coming to the 18th hole, so I had a 9-iron, and I put it in about eight feet short of the hole, and then I holed the putt. It's probably the biggest putt and the most important putt I ever made in my life, and it just proved to me that I could do that. And it put in my head that when I got under pressure, when I got down to the end, I can do it.
Then in 1960, I beat Phil Rodgers in the third round. I was so pumped up from beating Phil in the morning that, you know, here comes along Charles [INAUDIBLE]. I didn't play great in the afternoon, and all of a sudden, boom, I'm out of the tournament. And then I won again in '61, so I had one bad match in three years that I lost, but that could happen very easily.
Pebble Beach is a pretty special place to me, but when you win the US Amateur at a place, you're going to develop a love affair with it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices