Clay Feagler holes out for eagle on 15 | 2018 U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Clay Feagler holes out from the fairway for an eagle on 15.
ANNOUNCER 1: Hit his second shot.
ANNOUNCER 2: Really the only trouble on this hole off the tee is this kind of pot bunker. Played it perfectly there off the tee, and look at this! Swish!
That's a Tiger Woods replay. Remember when he beat Matt Gogel.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah!
ANNOUNCER 2: One of the most beautiful wedge shots I've ever seen. Well, he just tied.
ANNOUNCER 1: That's an awesome shot there.
