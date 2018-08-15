ANNOUNCER 1: Hit his second shot.

ANNOUNCER 2: Really the only trouble on this hole off the tee is this kind of pot bunker. Played it perfectly there off the tee, and look at this! Swish!

That's a Tiger Woods replay. Remember when he beat Matt Gogel.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah!

ANNOUNCER 2: One of the most beautiful wedge shots I've ever seen. Well, he just tied.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's an awesome shot there.