JACK NICKLAUS: My first time at Pebble Beach, after it, I just sort of fell in love with the place the first time I was there. Had quite a few practices out there with Deane Beman. Deane and I played golf, a lot of golf together, during our amateur days.

And that's when Dean turned to me and he said, well, do you know how far it is? I said, well, I guess 135, 140. He says, well, wouldn't you like to know if it's 135 or 140? I said, I suppose. I haven't really thought too much about it.

He says-- you know, I started walking off the golf course. He said, why don't you try it?

So I went out and I picked the first tree on the left at the first hole at Pebble Beach. It was 138 to the front, 161 to the back. And right on through the golf course, the third hole way into the bunker was 108, 135.

I played that way. And I played 12 rounds at Pebble Beach during the amateur, and I played every round under par. And so I said, that's pretty good. And Pebble Beach is a hard golf course.

That convinced me. That's what I did when I turned pro. I was the only guy on the tour that did it. I was going out with these guys who were going out there-- well, that's 155 to 160, maybe 165.

And I'm sitting there like, well, that's 158 yards. I mean, I knew how far it was, and boy, did that make a difference. I got sort of the reputation as being the best caddie on tour.