So I'm here on the 18th hole Baltusrol. I have my ball six to seven feet. Usually pretty good. The only problem, I'm on the lower course. This week, match play are on the upper course. That's the 18th green. That's the green I want to be on.

Now, if we look at the 18th hole of the upper course here, we're going to see the player is going have a long shot in, some 200 yards. So final hole of the match, nerves could set in. Player, quite possibly, could be over here.

Now what do you need to know if you find yourself in a situation where your ball's on the wrong putting green? The first thing, it's important, it's mandatory relief, meaning, I never have the option to play the ball as it lies.

Now, how do I take relief? You're going to find the nearest spot where my ball is no longer on the putting green. It's going be right here on the fringe. From there, I get to measure one club length, no closer to the hole. Drop the ball, and play on. Again, the important thing to remember, mandatory relief here.

For more information on the rules of golf, visit our website site at USGA.org/rules.

