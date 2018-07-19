[MUSIC PLAYING] JACK NICKLAUS: At Baltusrol, I won two Opens there.

ANNOUNCER: There is is, ladies and gentlemen, a United States Open Record of 275 for 72 holes.

JACK NICKLAUS: Very special to me.

ANNOUNCER: It's done. It's over.

- Just on the outskirts of New York City, playing golf. Of course it goes back to the early 1900s. Got two golf courses, the upper and the lower. The lower was great for the US Open. The kids are going to play both golf courses. I think they'll enjoy it. I think they will feel a sense of history there the kids will appreciate. It's a golf course you got back through time and say pretty good champions have been here, and it's got o a great history.

