- All right, here with Jeff Wilson, the low amateur in the 2018 US Senior Open. Jeff, congratulations. What does this mean to you?

- It's huge, you know. It's so hard to get here in the first place. And then to grind through the cut, and then to actually be standing alone, it's pretty terrific. I can't imagine what these guys go through coming down the stretch, because I've been nervous for 72 holes now.

- You get into Pebble Beach, to the US Amateur this year coming up. Being a northern California guy, what does that mean to you?

- You know, it's funny, the qualifying was at my home club, Green Valley, and I wasn't sure if I was going to make it, because it's like although I like my chances there, it's like physically, I don't know if I can do it. So to be to be exempt is huge.

- And you've played there a fair bit, right? At Pebble Beach?

- I played at Pebble a lot. I was the low amateur there in 2000, so I played there a ton.

- And that you really are in elite company, being the low amateur in the US Open, and now in the US Senior Open, one of only two players to do it. What does that mean to you?

- Well, rarefied air is what it is. And honestly, I mean, I really didn't think about it, but Vinnie's a great, great player and has been a great ambassador to the game. I never really thought about it until the end, but it's pretty special.

- Well, congratulations on being a low amateur and best of luck at the US Am.

- Thank you.