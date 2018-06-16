Dustin Johnson with a huge drive on the 14th hole
Dustin Johnson hit a monster drive on the 14th hole during Round 3 of the 118th U.S. Open. Sponsored by #Lexus
[APPLAUSE] MAN: [INAUDIBLE]
ANNOUNCER 1: We'll give you our Lexus Tracer for DJ on the tee at 14.
[CLUB SWINGS]
ANNOUNCER 2: And that's his fourth straight tee shot with an iron.
MAN: Go, DJ.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, it's hard to believe he would be hitting on it off a 530-yard par four, but he's not the only one to do that. Curtis Stinson hit iron here earlier.
WOMAN: Brought to you by Lexus-- experience amazing.
