CURTIS STRANGE: The simple question, what happened over at 13?

- Look, I don't mean disrespect by anybody. I know it's a two-shot penalty. And at that time I just didn't feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty and moved on.

It's my understanding of the rules. I've had multiple times where I've wanted to do that. I just finally did.

CURTIS STRANGE: Did you think the ball was going to roll off the green when you hit it?

- Oh, no question. It was going to go down in the same spot behind the bunker. I wasn't going to have a shot.

And I don't know if I would have been able to save a shot or whatnot. But I know it's a two-shot penalty, hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close to the hole as I could to make the next one. And you take the two shots, and you move on.

CURTIS STRANGE: Does it show disrespect to the Championship?

- It's certainly not meant that way. It's meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can. And in that situation, it was just going-- I was just going back and forth. And I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display.

CURTIS STRANGE: You're really admired around this golfing world, especially here at the US Open. What do you say to those people that love you so much, follow you? Do you regret what you've done?

- I've had an awesome day. The people here have been incredible. It's been-- you know, singing "Happy Birthday," wishing happy birthdays, the people here have made coming here over the decades an awesome experience. And I had-- you know, it's a fun birthday.

I don't mean any disrespect. And if that's the way people took it, I apologize to them. But that's not the way it was taken. I took the two-shot penalty, moved on, and there's not much more to--