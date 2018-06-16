Check out Peter Uihlein’s approach shot on the 3rd hole during Round 3 of the 118th U.S. Open
Check out Peter Uihlein's approach shot on the 3rd hole during round 3 of the 118th U.S. Open. Sponsored by #Lexus
[APPLAUSE] COMMENTATOR: Let's go over to the 3rd. Peter Uihlein's second. And time for a look at our Lexus Tracer.
[SWISH]
495 yards of sheer terror here. If you don't get it in this fairway-- you saw Russell Henley make a triple-bogey yesterday. And Uihlein made that look simple.
ANNOUNCER: Brought to you by Lexus. Experience amazing.
