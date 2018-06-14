- Here to say, Paul, that the new game met the old course. And the old course did really well here today. And we'll see who makes the adjustments for tomorrow.

- It's an historic venue, Joe. And it's tough when it's nice out and calm out. And it wasn't anything but that today. A stiff 15 to 20 mile an hour wind chewed these players up and spit them out today. 193 double bogeys or higher out of the 156 players in the field. We haven't seen carnage like this in a while. And you know, I don't know if it's going to get any easier tomorrow.

JOE: Well, a lot depends on the forecast, what the winds are like tomorrow. And we're at it early. Don't forget, Tiger Woods in that grouping. They go out early in the morning. And you can find that on USGA's web site.