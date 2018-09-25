The Latest: Same ol’ Molinari at the Ryder Cup

<p> Europe's Francesco Molinari smiles as he prepares for the European Ryder Cup team photo at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) </p>

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The United States is two-thirds of the way to a clean sweep at the Ryder Cup.

A U.S. team including actor Samuel L. Jackson, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps won a 10-hole Celebrity Challenge Match against the Europeans, 15-13, at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup begins Friday.

“Hopefully we started the week off good for the boys, and they go out and get the job done,” said Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Americans also won the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland on Tuesday.