The Latest: Same ol’ Molinari at the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The United States is two-thirds of the way to a clean sweep at the Ryder Cup.

A U.S. team including actor Samuel L. Jackson, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps won a 10-hole Celebrity Challenge Match against the Europeans, 15-13, at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup begins Friday.

“Hopefully we started the week off good for the boys, and they go out and get the job done,” said Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Americans also won the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland on Tuesday.